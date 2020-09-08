Slack: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $74.8 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The work messaging service posted revenue of $215.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $208.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in November, Slack expects its results to range from a loss of 6 cents per share to a loss of 5 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $222 million to $225 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Slack expects full-year results to range from a loss of 14 cents per share to a loss of 13 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $870 million to $876 million.

Slack shares have climbed 30% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $29.32, a fall of slightly more than 2% in the last 12 months.

