Snap, WD-40 rise; Netflix, Casella fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Wednesday:

Netflix, down $36.37 to $489.05

The streaming service's subscriber growth slowed dramatically during the summer months and its forecast disappointed investors.

Snap, up $8.05 to $36.50

The company behind Snapchat beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings forecast and reported solid user growth.

Casella Waste Systems, down $3.10 to $57.00

The provider of garbage-disposal and recycling services is publicly offering just just under 2.4 million shares of stock.

PNM Resources, up $4.16 to $49.90

Avangrid is buying the regional electric utility company for $4.3 billion.

Avery Dennison, up $8.22 to $142.56

The maker of office products beat Wall Street's third-quarter financial forecasts and raised its dividend.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, up $3.50 to $468.76

The maker of scientific instrument and laboratory supplies handily beat analysts' third-quarter profit forecasts.

WD-40, up $37.11 to $234.61

The maintenance and cleaning product company beat Wall Street's fiscal fourth-quarter profit forecasts.

AutoNation, up $1.21 to $64.24

The auto retailer's third-quarter profits blew past Wall Street forecasts on sales of new and used vehicles.