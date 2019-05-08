Southwest Gas: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) _ Southwest Gas Corp. (SWX) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $94.8 million.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of $1.77 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.58 per share.

The natural gas company posted revenue of $833.5 million in the period.

Southwest Gas expects full-year earnings to be $3.75 to $4 per share.

Southwest Gas shares have risen nearly 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 11% in the last 12 months.

