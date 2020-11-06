Southwest Gas: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) _ Southwest Gas Corp. (SWX) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $18.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had net income of 32 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The natural gas company posted revenue of $791.2 million in the period.

Southwest Gas expects full-year earnings to be $3.75 to $4 per share.

Southwest Gas shares have decreased 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 20% in the last 12 months.

