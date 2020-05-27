Spartan Stores: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) _ Spartan Stores Inc. (SPTN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $15.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Grand Rapids, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 43 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 67 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The grocery store operator and grocery distributor posted revenue of $2.86 billion in the period.

Spartan Stores expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.85 to $2 per share.

Spartan Stores shares have climbed 45% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $20.61, a climb of 65% in the last 12 months.

