Splunk: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Splunk Inc. (SPLK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $261.3 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of $1.64. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 33 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 32 cents per share.

The maker of software that helps companies collect and analyze internal data posted revenue of $491.7 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $520.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in November, Splunk said it expects revenue in the range of $600 million to $630 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $645.4 million.

Splunk shares have climbed 45% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $217.54, a rise of 93% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPLK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPLK