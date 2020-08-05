Stantec: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) _ Stantec Inc. (STN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $37.9 million.

The Edmonton, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 38 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The engineering firm posted revenue of $869.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $686.1 million.

Stantec shares have risen 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $32.75, a climb of 42% in the last 12 months.

