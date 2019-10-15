Steel Connect: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) _ Steel Connect, Inc (STCN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $38 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 63 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The supply chain business process management services company posted revenue of $204.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $66.7 million, or $1.13 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $819.8 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $1.55. A year ago, they were trading at $2.06.

