Sterling Bancorp: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) _ Sterling Bancorp Inc. (SBT) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $13.9 million.

The Southfield, Michigan-based bank said it had earnings of 28 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $47.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $33.2 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

Sterling Bancorp shares have climbed 44% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $10, a climb of 1% in the last 12 months.

