Stoneridge: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NOVI, Mich. (AP) _ Stoneridge Inc. (SRI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $39.8 million.

The Novi, Michigan-based company said it had net income of $1.41 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 36 cents per share.

The maker of electronic components for the automotive and other markets posted revenue of $222.2 million in the period.

Stoneridge expects full-year earnings to be $1.66 per share.

Stoneridge shares have risen 32% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 4% in the last 12 months.

