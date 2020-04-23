Strattec Security: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) _ Strattec Security Corp. (STRT) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $3 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 79 cents per share.

The maker of automotive locks and keys posted revenue of $116.9 million in the period.

Strattec Security shares have declined 45% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $12.24, a drop of 59% in the last 12 months.

