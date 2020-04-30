Stryker: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) _ Stryker Corp. (SYK) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $493 million.

The Kalamazoo, Michigan-based company said it had net income of $1.30 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were $1.84 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.69 per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $3.59 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.41 billion.

Stryker shares have fallen 11% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has dropped almost 10%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $186.03, a drop of nearly 1% in the last 12 months.

