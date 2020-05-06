Sturm Ruger: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHPORT, Conn. (AP) _ Sturm Ruger & Co. (RGR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $15.3 million.

The Southport, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 87 cents per share.

The firearm maker posted revenue of $123.6 million in the period.

Sturm Ruger shares have climbed 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $53.03, a decrease of nearly 5% in the last 12 months.

