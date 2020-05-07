Super Micro: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $15.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 84 cents per share.

The server technology company posted revenue of $772.4 million in the period.

Super Micro shares have dropped almost 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $22.38, a climb of slightly more than 1% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SMCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SMCI