Superior Industries: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) _ Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $43.2 million in its second quarter.

The Southfield, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of $2 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.77 per share.

The maker of aluminum wheels for the auto industry posted revenue of $144.8 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $1.60. A year ago, they were trading at $2.61.

