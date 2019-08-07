Switch: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) _ Switch Inc. (SWCH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 4 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The data center operator posted revenue of $111.6 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $109.7 million.

Switch expects full-year revenue in the range of $442 million to $448 million.

Switch shares have increased 96% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $13.75, an increase of roughly 3% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SWCH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SWCH