Syndax: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) _ Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) on Monday reported a loss of $14.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 53 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 56 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $379,000 in the period.

Syndax shares have risen 65% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $7.36, a decline of 30% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SNDX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SNDX