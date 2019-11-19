T2 Biosystems: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) _ T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) on Monday reported a loss of $14.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lexington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 31 cents per share.

The diagnostics company posted revenue of $1.7 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.2 million.

T2 Biosystems expects full-year revenue in the range of $8.7 million to $9.6 million.

The company's shares closed at $1.75. A year ago, they were trading at $4.63.

