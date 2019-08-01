TDS: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Telephone & Data Systems Inc. (TDS) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $33 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of 28 cents per share.

The parent of U.S. Cellular and TDS Telecom posted revenue of $1.26 billion in the period.

TDS expects full-year revenue in the range of $5.03 billion to $5.28 billion.

TDS shares have dropped 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $31.24, a climb of 24% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TDS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TDS