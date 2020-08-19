TJX: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) _ The TJX Cos. (TJX) on Wednesday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $214.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Framingham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores posted revenue of $6.67 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.01 billion.

TJX shares have declined nearly 6% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased nearly 5%. The stock has increased 11% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TJX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TJX