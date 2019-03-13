Talos Energy: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) _ Talos Energy, Inc. (TALO) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $306.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lafayette, Louisiana-based company said it had net income of $5.66. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 91 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $258.7 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $230.1 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $221.5 million, or $4.81 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $891.3 million.

Talos Energy shares have climbed 39 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $22.72, a decline of 36 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TALO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TALO