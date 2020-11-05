Techne: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Techne Corp. (TECH) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $33.4 million.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of 83 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.43 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.14 per share.

The maker of medical testing and diagnostic products posted revenue of $204.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $185.7 million.

Techne shares have climbed 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 29% in the last 12 months.

