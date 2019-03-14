Tenneco: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) _ Tenneco Inc. (TEN) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $109 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Lake Forest, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of $1.35. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.30 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.43 per share.

The auto parts maker posted revenue of $4.28 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $55 million, or 93 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $11.76 billion.

Tenneco expects full-year revenue in the range of $18.2 billion to $18.4 billion.

Tenneco shares have increased 21 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 40 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TEN