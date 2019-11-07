Teradata: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Teradata Corp. (TDC) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $10 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had profit of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 32 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The data management company posted revenue of $459 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $485.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Teradata expects its per-share earnings to range from 13 cents to 18 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of 95 cents to $1 per share.

Teradata shares have dropped 18% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 23%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $31.29, a decrease of 19% in the last 12 months.

