The Latest: FedEx says holiday shipping won't slow vaccine The Associated Press Dec. 20, 2020 Updated: Dec. 20, 2020 5:24 p.m.
1 of14 A FedEx truck loaded with boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine leaves the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 A worker wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, wipes his shop window behind a poster emphasizing an enhanced social distancing campaign at a popular market in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. The Arabic reads, "leave one meter distance." Amr Nabil/AP Show More Show Less
3 of14 Police officers at St Pancras, with more being deployed to enforce travel rules at London's stations, after Britian's Prime Minister Boris Johnson introduced Tier 4 restrictions for London and the south east of the country, in London, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. Millions of people in England have learned they must cancel their Christmas get-togethers and holiday shopping trips. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Saturday that holiday gatherings can’t go ahead and non-essential shops must close in London and much of southern England. Johnson imposed a new, higher level of coronavirus restrictions to curb sharply spreading infections in the capital and other areas. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP) Stefan Rousseau/AP Show More Show Less
4 of14 People stand in lines to get COVID-19 tests in Samut Sakhon, South of Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. Thailand reported more than 500 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the highest daily tally in a country that had largely brought the pandemic under control. Jerry Harmer/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 FILE- In this Friday Dec. 18, 2020, file photo, arriving and departing passengers use the flat escalators at Schiphol Airport, near Amsterdam, Netherlands. The Netherlands is banning flights from the United Kingdom for the rest of the year in an attempt to make sure that a new strain of the COVID-19 virus in Britain does not reach its shores. The ban came into effect Sunday morning Dec. 20, 2020, and the government said it was reacting to tougher measures imposed in and around London on Saturday. The Netherlands said it will assess "with other EU nations the possibilities to contain the import of the virus from the United Kingdom." Peter Dejong/AP Show More Show Less
6 of14 People line up for a free dinner at a soup kitchen in Mexico City, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This soup kitchen is operated by neighbors who are in charge of preparing food and serving it to the public for free. The Secretariat of Inclusion and Social Welfare of Mexico City started its soup kitchen program in 2009. Ginnette Riquelme/AP Show More Show Less
7 of14 Police officers talk to a man during a curfew check at night in the Gorbitz district in Dresden, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. A hard lockdown has come into force in Germany to contain the coronavirus pandemic. (Robert Michael/dpa via AP) Robert Michael/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Roberto is getting a massage in the street in Mexico City, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2020. After months of resisting to avoid hurting the economy, officials banned all non-essential activities starting Saturday and returned to a partial lockdown in Mexico City and the surrounding State of Mexico because of a spike in coronavirus cases that has crowded hospitals. Ginnette Riquelme/AP Show More Show Less
9 of14 Santa Claus wears a mask as he pushes a sleigh full of curbside grocery orders to an Aldi customer at a parking lot in Palatine, Ill., Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. For this weekend only, Santa Claus is delivering groceries to Aldi customers in Palatine and several other towns in the Chicago area. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less
10 of14 Israeli Prime Minister Minister Benjamin Netanyahu receives a coronavirus vaccine at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. (Amir Cohen/Pool via AP) AMIR COHEN/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 A cleric wearing protective clothing prepares the body of a man who died from COVID-19 for a funeral at a cemetery in the outskirts of the city of Ghaemshahr, in northern Iran, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Show More Show Less
12 of14 A view of part of Regent Street after Britian's Prime Ministr Boris Johnson introduced Tier 4 restrictions for London and the south east of the country, in London, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. Millions of people in England have learned they must cancel their Christmas get-togethers and holiday shopping trips. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Saturday that holiday gatherings can’t go ahead and non-essential shops must close in London and much of southern England. Johnson imposed a new, higher level of coronavirus restrictions to curb sharply spreading infections in the capital and other areas. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP) Stefan Rousseau/AP Show More Show Less
13 of14 Shoppers look at a window display retail store at the Old Orchard Shopping Center in Skokie, Ill., Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. The National Retail Federation (NRF) released a survey this week estimating over 150 million consumers will shop this Super Saturday, an uptick from the nearly 148 million last year. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14 In this Dec. 16, 2020, photo, A hosts directs visitors of a COVID-19 testing facility of the Municipal Health Authority GGD, in Utrecht, Netherlands. The Netherlands is banning flights from the United Kingdom for the rest of the year in an attempt to make sure that a new strain of the COVID-19 virus in Britain does not reach its shores. The ban came into effect Sunday morning Dec. 20, 2020, and the government said it was reacting to tougher measures imposed in and around London on Saturday. The Netherlands said it will assess "with other EU nations the possibilities to contain the import of the virus from the United Kingdom." Peter Dejong/AP Show More Show Less
TOPEKA, Kan. — A FedEx executive says a higher-than-normal volume of Christmas-season package deliveries won’t interfere with the company’s effort to ship coronavirus vaccine doses.
Jenny Robertson, a FedEx senior vice president, said two trucks on Sunday moved doses of a vaccine developed by Moderna and the National Institutes of Health from a factory in Olive Branch, Mississippi, to the company’s world hub in nearby Memphis, Tennessee, so that shipments could be loaded onto its airplanes bound for multiple states.
Written By
The Associated Press