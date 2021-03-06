The Latest: Senate OKs $1.9T COVID bill, nears final passage The Associated Press March 6, 2021 Updated: March 6, 2021 2:43 p.m.
1 of29 In this image from video, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., leads a round of applause for support staff as he speaks before the final vote on the Senate version of the COVID-19 relief bill in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Saturday, March 6, 2021. (Senate Television via AP) AP Show More Show Less
2 of29 Ciaran Kavanagh, one of the seventh generation of John Kavanagh's bar, makes preparations as they are preparing to reopen the lounge seven days a week. Thousands of restaurants, cafes and gastropubs are reopening their doors today as pandemic restrictions are eased ahead of Christmas. (Brian Lawless/PA via AP) Brian Lawless/ASSOCIATED PRESS Show More Show Less 3 of29
4 of29 FILE - In this March 13, 2020, file photo, visitors take photos at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. California officials will allow people to attend Major League Baseball games and other sporting events, go to Disneyland and watch live performances in limited capacities starting April 1, 2021. The rules announced Friday, March 5, 2021, coincide with baseball's opening day. Amy Taxin/AP Show More Show Less
5 of29 Empty vials of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine are pictured at a vaccination site in Paris, Saturday, March 6, 2021. The government plans to inoculate 10 million citizens by mid-April, 20 million by mid-May and a total of 30 million, or two-thirds of the adults by summer. Christophe Ena/AP Show More Show Less 6 of29
7 of29 A man receives Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Paris, Saturday, March 6, 2021. The government plans to inoculate 10 million citizens by mid-April, 20 million by mid-May and a total of 30 million, or two-thirds of the adults by summer. Christophe Ena/AP Show More Show Less
8 of29 Los Angeles County Deputy Sheriff Photographer Ken Whitney, with the Scientific Services Bureau, is inoculated by Deputy Brod, left, COVID-19 mobile vaccination clinic for Sheriff's employees at the Pomona Fairplex in Pomona, Calif., Friday, March 5, 2021. More than 27 million Americans fully vaccinated against the coronavirus will have to keep waiting for guidance from U.S. health officials for what they should and shouldn't do. The Biden administration said Friday it's focused on getting the guidance right and accommodating emerging science. Damian Dovarganes/AP Show More Show Less 9 of29
10 of29 People sit in recently reopened restaurants in Istanbul, Friday, March 5, 2021. Turkey had eased some coronavirus restrictions in dozens of provinces categorized as having low or medium infection risks. Cafes and restaurants are allowed to reopen at half-capacity and schools reopened for face-to-face education in the low- and medium-risk regions. The country has seen more than 2.7 million cases since March last year and around 28,500 COVID-19-related deaths. Emrah Gurel/AP Show More Show Less
11 of29 People sit in a coffee shop as cafes, restaurants and other eateries reopened in some provinces across the country, in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The businesses are allowed to operate at half-capacity between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 07:00 p.m. as coronavirus restrictions are eased. Burhan Ozbilici/AP Show More Show Less 12 of29
13 of29 People sit on a coffee shop as cafes, restaurants and other eateries reopened in some provinces across the country, in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The businesses are allowed to operate at half-capacity between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 07:00 p.m. as coronavirus restrictions are eased. Burhan Ozbilici/AP Show More Show Less
14 of29 Anti-lockdown protesters face police as they demonstrate against coronavirus restrictions in Stockholm Saturday March 6, 2021. The protest was disbanded by police due to lack of permit for the public gathering. (Henrik Montgomery / TT via AP) Henrik Montgomery/AP Show More Show Less 15 of29
16 of29 A health worker administers a Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at a temporary vaccination clinic in a church in Sollentuna, north of Stockholm, Sweden, Tuesday March 2, 2021. (Fredrik Sandberg/TT via AP) Fredrik Sandberg/AP Show More Show Less
17 of29 European Council President Charles Michel participates in a video conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, on screen, at the European Council building in Brussels, Friday, March 5, 2021. (John Thys, Pool via AP) John Thys/AP Show More Show Less 18 of29
19 of29 FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2020, file photo, cutouts are seated at Oakland Coliseum as Chicago White Sox's Dallas Keuchel, center, pitches to Oakland Athletics' Tommy La Stella during Game 2 of an American League wild-card baseball series in Oakland, Calif. California officials will allow people to attend Major League Baseball games and other sporting events, go to Disneyland and watch live performances in limited capacities starting April 1, 2021. The rules announced Friday, March 5, 2021, coincide with baseball's opening day. The San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics all have home games scheduled for April 1. Eric Risberg/AP Show More Show Less
20 of29 Mayor Lori Lightfoot waves at the online portion of the classroom at Hawthorne Scholastic Academy in Chicago, Monday, March 1, 2021. (Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Anthony Vazquez/AP Show More Show Less 21 of29
22 of29 Paralympic archer Kerrie Leonard poses for a phot at her family's farm in Culmullen, Co. Meath, Ireland, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Kerrie, who hopes to represent Ireland at the Tokyo games, has been training in the driveway of her home due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Brian Lawless/PA via AP) Brian Lawless/AP Show More Show Less
23 of29 FILE - In this March 3, 2014, file photo, Rick Casillo comes over the last drop as he comes down the Happy River Steps heading to Puntilla Lake, Alaska, during the 2014 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. The world's most famous sled dog race starts Sunday, March 7, 2021, without its defending champion in a contest that will be as much dominated by unknowns and changes because of the pandemic as mushers are by the Alaska terrain. (Bob Hallinen/Anchorage Daily News via AP, File) Bob Hallinen/AP Show More Show Less 24 of29
25 of29 FILE - In this March 10, 2020, file photo, Linwood Fiedler mushes across Submarine Lake near Nikolai, Alaska, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, during the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. The world's most famous sled dog race starts Sunday, March 7, 2021, without its defending champion in a contest that will be as much dominated by unknowns and changes because of the pandemic as mushers are by the Alaska terrain. (Loren Holmes/Anchorage Daily News via AP, File) Loren Holmes/AP Show More Show Less
26 of29 FILE - In this March 3, 2008, file photo, five-time Iditarod champion Rick Swenson, of Two Rivers, Alaska drives his dog team up a hill and out of the Finger Lake, Alaska checkpoint of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. The world's most famous sled dog race starts Sunday, March 7, 2021, without its defending champion in a contest that will be as much dominated by unknowns and changes because of the pandemic as mushers are by the Alaska terrain. Al Grillo/AP Show More Show Less 27 of29
28 of29 FILE - In this March 18, 2020, file photo, Thomas Waerner, of Norway, celebrates his win in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Nome, Alaska. The world's most famous sled dog race starts Sunday, March 7, 2021, without its defending champion in a contest that will be as much dominated by unknowns and changes because of the pandemic as mushers are by the Alaska terrain. (Marc Lester/Anchorage Daily News via AP, File) Marc Lester/AP Show More Show Less
29 of29
WASHINGTON — The Senate has passed a sweeping pandemic relief package over Republican opposition, moving closer to a milestone political victory for President Joe Biden.
The $1.9 trillion bill approved Saturday carries direct payments of up to $1,400 for most Americans, extended emergency unemployment benefits and spending for COVID-19 vaccines and testing. It also provides billions to states and cities, schools and ailing industries.
Written By
The Associated Press