The Latest: S Korea sets another new high for daily cases The Associated Press July 27, 2021 Updated: July 28, 2021 2:43 a.m.
People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk past extra papers reporting on Japanese gold medalists at Tokyo Olympics, in Tokyo Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
A medical worker gives an injection of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to a woman in Tbilisi, Georgia, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. The US has donated half a million doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to Georgia, which arrived in the capital on Saturday, July 18, 2021. Georgia has registered more than 395,000 COVID-19 infections with over 5,500 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
Students take a break at school where in-person classes have restarted for a second time this academic year amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Santiago, Chile, Monday, July 26, 2021. The capital has ended weekend quarantines and are allowing more people inside restaurants gyms and returning public school students to in-person classes with gradual and voluntary attendance.
A delivery courier wearing a face mask to protect against COVID-19 is reflected in a window glass as she walks into a restaurant in Beijing, Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
A statue of Saint Damien wears a mask at Saint Damien Hospital, a vaccination site for COVID-19 in Port au Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. After months of not having any vaccines in the country, the U.S. donated 500,000 doses through the U.N. COVAX system for Haiti in mid-July.
Volunteers from the "Saimai Will Survive" group in protective gear prepare to test a homeless woman with COVID-19 symptoms Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Bangkok, Thailand. As Thailand's medical system struggles beneath a surge of coronavirus cases, ordinary people are helping to plug the gaps, risking their own health to bring care and supplies to often terrified, exhausted patients who've fallen through the cracks.
A person gets a shot of the Moderna vaccine for COVID-19 at Saint Damien Hospital in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. After months of not having any vaccines in the country, the U.S. donated 500,000 doses through the U.N. COVAX system for Haiti in mid-July.
Workers make coffins to be used for victims of the coronavirus in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Indonesia has been showing sharp increases since late June.
People fish on Galata Bridge with Yeni Cami in the background in Eminonu district in Istanbul, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Turkey has recorded more than 15,000 new coronavirus cases, as the number of infections continue to surge.
A health worker injects a person with a dose of the Moderna vaccine for COVID-19 at Saint Damien Hospital in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. After months of not having any vaccines in the country, the U.S. donated 500,000 doses through the U.N. COVAX system for Haiti in mid-July.
This photograph provided by UNICEF shows monks from Paro's monastic body perform a ritual as 500,000 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine gifted from the United States arrived at Paro International Airport in Bhutan, July 12, 2021. The Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan has fully vaccinated 90% of its eligible adult population within just seven days, its health ministry said Tuesday.
FILE - In this Monday, July 12, 2021 file photo, a medical worker administers a shot of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination center in Gostinny Dvor, a huge exhibition place in Moscow, Russia. Russia's health officials have given a go-ahead to testing a combination of the AstraZeneca coronavirus shot and the single-dose version of the domestically developed Sputnik V vaccine. The country's registry of approved clinical trials shows the small study was scheduled to start July 26 and to enroll 150 volunteers.
SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea is reporting a new daily high for coronavirus cases a day after authorities enforced stringent restrictions in areas outside the Seoul capital region seeking to slow a nationwide spread of infections.
The 1,896 cases announced Wednesday took the country’s total for the pandemic to 193,427, with 2,083 deaths from COVID-19.
Written By
The Associated Press