The Latest: Cruise line plans Florida sailings, vaccine rule The Associated Press June 7, 2021 Updated: June 7, 2021 4:51 p.m.
MIAMI—Miami-based Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has announced plans to set sail from two Florida ports while requiring guests be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, despite state legislation banning businesses from asking proof.
The company says it is in talks with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ staff and attorneys “to ensure that we can offer the safest cruise experience for our passengers.”
The Associated Press