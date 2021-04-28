The Latest: Iowa plans vaccine clinics at markets, games The Associated Press April 28, 2021 Updated: April 28, 2021 6:12 p.m.
1 of18 A Nepalese woman with her child waits for a bus to go back to her village a day prior to lockdown in Kathmandu, Nepal, Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Tens of thousands of people left the Nepalese capital Wednesday a day ahead of a 15-day lockdown imposed by the government because of spiking cases of COVID-19 in the country. The lockdown has been imposed in most of the major cities and towns in the country. Niranjan Shrestha/AP Show More Show Less
2 of18 Health worker Adrian Hernandez, right, helps Isadora Davila after she returned home from a hospital in Salto, where she was treated for COVID-19, in Belen, Uruguay, Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Matilde Campodonico/AP Show More Show Less 3 of18
4 of18 FILE — In this Friday, March 5, 2021 file photo, health care worker Maggie Sedidi, receives a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Soweto, South Africa. South Africa has resumed giving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to health care workers after a more than two-week pause in the use of the only COVID-19 inoculation in the country. South Africa on Wednesday, April 28 restarted its drive to inoculate 1.2 million health care workers with the vaccine. Themba Hadebe/AP Show More Show Less
5 of18 A municipal official, second right, reprimands street vendors for not wearing face masks properly during a lockdown imposed due to rising number of COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru, India, Wednesday, April 28, 2021. India, a country of nearly 1.4 billion people, Wednesday became the fourth nation to cross 200,000 deaths. Aijaz Rahi/AP Show More Show Less 6 of18
7 of18 Michael Gebhardt from the German Armed Forces vaccinates an employee of Sander AG in Schwarzenbach an der Saale, Germany, Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Employees will be vaccinated against Covid-19 in vaccination booths built by Sander AG starting Wednesday.(Daniel Vogl/dpa via AP) Daniel Vogl/AP Show More Show Less
8 of18 Kashmiri women receive COVISHIELD vaccine for COVID-19 at a primary health center in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Wednesday, April 28, 2021. India, a country of nearly 1.4 billion people, Wednesday became the fourth nation to cross 200,000 deaths. Dar Yasin/AP Show More Show Less 9 of18
10 of18 Medical staff wheel a bed with a COVID-19 patient into the intensive care ward of the Erasme hospital in Brussels, Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less
11 of18 People stand in line, resumes in hand, while waiting to apply for jobs during an outdoor hiring event for the Circa resort and casino, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. The casino was looking to hire around a hundred hospitality workers. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less 12 of18
13 of18 Staff members wearing protective masks demonstrate their safety measures to the media at a mahjong parlor in Hong Kong, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, to comply with the " Vaccine Bubble" requirements by the government to resume their business. Hong Kong health officials announced that they will relax COVID-19 social distancing measures starting on Thursday. It will include reopening bars and nightclubs, extending dining hours and allowing more diners per table, under the circumstances that customers and venue staff have been vaccinated. Kin Cheung/AP Show More Show Less
14 of18 People visit fields of blooming tulips on display in the Emirgan Park in Istanbul, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, a day before the latest lockdown to help protect from the spread of the coronavirus. As cases and deaths soar, Turkey is going into a full lockdown Thursday and last until May 17. Residents will be required to stay home except for grocery shopping and other essential needs, while intercity travel only will be allowed with permission. Restaurants are allowed to deliver food. Emrah Gurel/AP Show More Show Less 15 of18
16 of18 A doctor tells relatives of a COVID-19 victim that the person has died, at the ICU of the National Hospital in Itaugua, Paraguay, Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Jorge Saenz/AP Show More Show Less
17 of18 Nurse Luigi Lauri prepares a dose of the Pfizer vaccine for 85-year old Giorgio Tagliacarne at his home in Rome, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. The doctor and nurse manage just 12 shots a day _ six in the morning, six in the afternoon _ making house calls to Rome’s homebound elderly to administer coronavirus vaccines and along with them, the hope that Italy’s most fragile might soon emerge from the pandemic. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less
18 of18
DES MOINES, Iowa — With interest in coronavirus vaccines lagging in much of Iowa, public health officials plan to make shots available at gathering spots like farmers markets and sports events.
Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday that the state is talking with groups including the Iowa Cubs baseball team and the Des Moines Downtown Farmers Market about holding mass vaccination clinics at those sites.
The Associated Press