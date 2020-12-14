The Latest: London faces highest-level COVID-19 restrictions The Associated Press Dec. 14, 2020 Updated: Dec. 14, 2020 12:13 p.m.
1 of13 A medical worker takes samples from a man during a COVID-19 testing at a makeshift clinic in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. South Korea was opening dozens of free COVID-19 testing sites in the greater Seoul area, as the country registered additional more than 700 new cases Monday amid a surge in infections. Ahn Young-joon/AP Show More Show Less
2 of13 Resident Margaret Keating, 88, receives the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Abercorn House Care Home in Hamilton, Scotland, Monday Dec. 14, 2020. (Russell Cheyne/PA via AP) Russell Cheyne/AP Show More Show Less
3 of13 A medical worker is assisted by a colleague to have her rubber gloves sprayed with disinfectant at a walk-through coronavirus test site at Genomik Solidaritas Indonesia Laboratory in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Indonesia has reported more than 600,000 cases of the coronavirus, the largest tally in Southeast Asia and second in Asia only to India. Dita Alangkara/AP Show More Show Less
4 of13 A person looks at a painting during the opening of Tate Liverpool's exhibition of Liverpool NHS worker portraits, Monday Dec. 14, 2020. The new commission by New York based artist Aliza Nisenbaum features portraits and two large scale group portraits painted of key workers from NHS Merseyside who worked for their communities during the coronavirus pandemic. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP) Peter Byrne/AP Show More Show Less
5 of13 People drive in a bus in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Germany goes into a lockdown on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Michael Probst/AP Show More Show Less
6 of13 Commuters wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus ride in a subway train in Beijing, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Andy Wong/AP Show More Show Less
7 of13 Protesters hold placards reading « Let us work », Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 in Paris, as part of a demonstration of hotel and restaurant owners to demand their businesses to reopen. Thibault Camus/AP Show More Show Less
8 of13 A protester wears a chef's hat, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 in Paris, as part of a demonstration of hotel and restaurant owners to demand their businesses to reopen. Thibault Camus/AP Show More Show Less
9 of13 Protesters hold placards reading « Let us work », Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 in Paris, as part of a demonstration of hotel and restaurant owners to demand their businesses to reopen. Thibault Camus/AP Show More Show Less
10 of13 Fantasy forever vom Seethalblick, a Belgian shepherd sniffer dog from the Austrian army trained to detect the Covid-19 disease is presented at a press conference in Vienna, Austria, Monday, Dec.14, 2020. Ronald Zak/AP Show More Show Less
11 of13 Pharmacists Richard Emery, left, and Karen Nolan, wheel a box containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine next to a storage freezer as it arrives at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, R.I, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. David Goldman/AP Show More Show Less
12 of13 Decoraters put a special offer advertising for the next two days at a shopping window in the city center of Essen, Germany, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Germany goes into a nationwide lockdown on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Martin Meissner/AP Show More Show Less
13 of13 Pharmacy director Dana Rucco, center, shows medical director Richard Schwarz the container used to deliver the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at the Jewish Medical Center, in the Queens borough of New York. Mark Lennihan/AP Show More Show Less
LONDON — Britain's health secretary says London and surrounding areas will be placed under the highest level of coronavirus restrictions starting Wednesday as infections rise rapidly in the capital.
Matt Hancock said Monday that a new variant of the virus may be to blame. He added that the government must take swift action after seeing “very sharp, exponential rises” in Greater London and nearby Kent and Essex. He said that in some areas, cases are doubling every seven days.
The Associated Press