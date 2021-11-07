The magic 1.5: What's behind climate talks' key elusive goal SETH BORENSTEIN, AP Science Writer Nov. 7, 2021 Updated: Nov. 7, 2021 6:57 a.m.
1 of11 FILE - People attend a Climate Strike demonstration in Zurich, Switzerland, Nov. 6, 2021. The overarching phrase that dominates Glasgow climate talks is simply a number: 1.5. That's the chief but elusive goal of negotiations. It's keeping warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius since pre-industrial times. (Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP, File) Michael Buholzer/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 FILE - Alok Sharma President of the COP26 summit speaks on Energy at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Nov. 4, 2021. The 1.5 figure, which stands for the internationally accepted goal of trying to limit future warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), is the “overarching objective” of the Glasgow climate talks, called Sharma. Alastair Grant/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 FILE - Icebergs float in a fjord after calving off from glaciers on the Greenland ice sheet in southeastern Greenland, Aug. 3, 2017. The Greenland ice sheet, the second largest body of ice in the world which covers roughly 80 percent of the country, has been melting and its glaciers retreating at an accelerated pace in recent years due to warmer temperatures. If all of that ice melts, sea levels will rise by several meters, though there will be regional differences. David Goldman/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 FILE - A boy holds a traditional bag with a message during a rally leading to the Presidential Palace to call on Philippine President Benigno Aquino III to focus on "climate justice" when he speaks before the UN Climate Change Summit in the United States late this month, Sept. 12, 2014, in Manila, Philippines. The overarching phrase that dominates Glasgow climate talks is simply a number: 1.5. Bullit Marquez/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 FILE - Diver Everton Simpson carries pieces of staghorn coral from a nursery to be planted inside the White River Fish Sanctuary Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, in Ocho Rios, Jamaica. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 FILE - People cool off with water in a fountain during a heatwave in Pamplona, northern Spain, Aug. 13, 2021. Alvaro Barrientos/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 FILE - Demonstrators from Extinction Rebellion push a cart in the shape of the climate target "1.5" in Berlin, Germany on Oct. 24, 2021. That stands for the internationally accepted goal of trying to limit future warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit). (Annette Riedl/dpa via AP, File) Annette Riedl/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
Glasgow, Scotland (AP) — One phrase, really just a number, dominates climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland: The magic and elusive 1.5.
That stands for the international goal of trying to limit future warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) since pre-industrial times. It’s a somewhat confusing number in some ways that wasn’t a major part of negotiations just seven years ago and was a political suggestion that later proved to be incredibly important scientifically.
Written By
SETH BORENSTEIN