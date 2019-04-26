Tompkins: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) _ Tompkins Financial Corp. (TMP) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $20.7 million.

The bank, based in Ithaca, New York, said it had earnings of $1.37 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $84.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $71.3 million, which topped Street forecasts.

Tompkins shares have increased slightly more than 3 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 2 percent in the last 12 months.

