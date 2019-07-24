Tootsie Roll: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (TR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $11.6 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of 18 cents per share.

The confectionary products maker posted revenue of $106 million in the period.

Tootsie Roll shares have increased 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $36.73, a rise of 27% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TR