Tottenham reveals record $148M profit for soccer team
Rob Harris, Ap Global Soccer Writer
Fireworks explode above the stadium as the teams stand on the pitch before the start of the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace, the first Premiership match at the new Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Wednesday, April 3, 2019. less
Photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth, AP
LONDON (AP) — Tottenham has earned a record profit for a soccer team of nearly 113 million pounds ($148 million).
Tottenham, which opened its new stadium on Wednesday and beat Crystal Palace 2-0, is in third place in the Premier League despite signing no new players over the last year.
A financial report posted on the British company registry showed a profit of 112,953,000 pounds in the year to June 30. That eclipses the profit posted by Liverpool of 106 million pounds ($139 million) covering last season.
