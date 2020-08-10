Townsquare: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) _ Townsquare Media Inc. (TSQ) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $27.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Purchase, New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.46. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 40 cents per share.

The operator of radio stations in small and mid-sized markets posted revenue of $74.1 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $4.40. A year ago, they were trading at $5.85.

