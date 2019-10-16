Tradeweb: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $29.6 million.

The New York-based company said it had earnings of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, were 27 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The electronic marketplaces operator posted revenue of $201 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $201 million, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $189.5 million.

