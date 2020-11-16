Transglobe: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Transglobe Energy Corp. (TGA) on Monday reported a third-quarter loss of $6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $16.9 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at 43 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.17.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TGA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TGA