Trimble: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) _ Trimble Navigation Ltd. (TRMB) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $63 million.

The Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had net income of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 52 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The GPS manufacturer posted revenue of $733.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $694.6 million.

Trimble shares have increased 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $45.92, a climb of 24% in the last 12 months.

