TrueBlue: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) _ TrueBlue Inc. (TBI) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $8.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tacoma, Washington-based company said it had profit of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 27 cents per share.

The blue-collar temporary staffing company posted revenue of $552.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, TrueBlue expects its per-share earnings to range from 55 cents to 62 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $606 million to $623 million for the fiscal second quarter.

TrueBlue shares have increased 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $25.50, a decline of roughly 6% in the last 12 months.

