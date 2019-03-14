Turtle Beach: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Turtle Beach Corp (HEAR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $24.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had net income of $1.33.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.31 per share.

The audio technology company posted revenue of $111.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $110.3 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $39.2 million, or $2.74 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $287.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Turtle Beach expects its per-share earnings to be 5 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $42 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Turtle Beach expects full-year earnings in the range of 90 cents to $1.10 per share, with revenue ranging from $240 million to $248 million.

Turtle Beach shares have risen 14 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $16.25, increasing eightfold in the last 12 months.

