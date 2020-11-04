Tutor Perini: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SYLMAR, Calif. (AP) _ Tutor Perini Corp. (TPC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $36.8 million.

The Sylmar, California-based company said it had net income of 72 cents per share.

The construction company posted revenue of $1.44 billion in the period.

Tutor Perini expects full-year earnings to be $1.80 to $2.10 per share.

Tutor Perini shares have risen 6.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $13.69, a fall of 20% in the last 12 months.

