Twilio, Dillard's rise; PG&E, Occidental Petroleum fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Monday:

Twilio Inc., up $23.48 to $329.72.

The tech company will buy customer data start-up Segment for $3.2 billion as demand for cloud computing surges.

Amazon.com Inc., up $156.28 to $3,442.93.

The giant retailer is holding its annual Prime Day sales event on Tuesday and Wednesday.

LivaNova Plc, up $6.79 to $56.85.

A shareholder of the medical technology company, PrimeStone Capital, urged the company to make several changes to boost its stock price.

Apple Inc., up $7.45 to $124.42.

The tech giant is expected to announced a new lineup of iPhones on Tuesday.

PG&E Corp., down 31 cents to $10.45.

The utility said investigators looking into what caused a wildfire in Northern California have taken possession of some of its equipment.

Occidental Petroleum Corp., down 1 cent to $10.81.

Energy companies lagged the market as the price of crude oil fell.

JPMorgan Chase Inc., up $1.24 to $102.44.

The nation's largest bank by assets releases its third-quarter results Tuesday as the earnings reporting season gets underway.

Dillard’s Inc., up $11.37 to $53.45.

A top investment manager at Berkshire Hathaway disclosed he’d bought a nearly 6% stake in the money-losing Arkansas-based retailer.