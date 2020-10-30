Twin Disc: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

RACINE, Wis. (AP) _ Twin Disc Inc. (TWIN) on Friday reported a loss of $4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Racine, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents.

The power transmission equipment maker posted revenue of $46.1 million in the period.

Twin Disc shares have declined 51% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 49% in the last 12 months.

