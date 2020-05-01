Twin Disc: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

RACINE, Wis. (AP) _ Twin Disc Inc. (TWIN) on Friday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $25.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Racine, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of $1.92. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 26 cents per share.

The power transmission equipment maker posted revenue of $68.6 million in the period.

Twin Disc shares have decreased 45% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 68% in the last 12 months.

