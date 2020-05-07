Twist Bioscience: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) _ Twist Bioscience Corp. (TWST) on Thursday reported a loss of $31.8 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 85 cents per share.

The maker of synthetic DNA for the biotechnology industry posted revenue of $19.3 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.1 million.

Twist Bioscience shares have increased 75% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $36.67, a rise of 69% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TWST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TWST