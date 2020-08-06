Two Harbors Investments: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Two Harbors Investments Corp. (TWO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $173.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 70 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 5 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust that invests in mortgage-backed securities posted revenue of $107.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $45.2 million.

Two Harbors Investments shares have dropped 62% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 57% in the last 12 months.

