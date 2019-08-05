Tyson Foods, Allakos rise; Cars.com, ON Semiconductor fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Monday:

ON Semiconductor Corp., down $2.13 to $17.85.

The semiconductor components maker gave investors a weak revenue forecast for the current quarter.

Tyson Foods Inc., up $4.07 to $83.83.

The meat producer beat Wall Street's fiscal third quarter profit expectations and stuck to its forecast for the year.

Sapiens International Corp., up 95 cents to $16.77.

The provider of software and services to the insurance industry beat Wall Street's second quarter profit forecasts.

Abiomed Inc., up $3.91 to $204.53.

The medical device maker received a favorable regulatory decision for reimbursement levels on its heart devices.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., up $1.33 to $81.

The construction services company raised its profit forecast for the year after beating fiscal third quarter financial expectations.

Cars.com Inc., down $6.22 to $11.82.

The online automotive marketplace did not find a potential buyer for the company in its review process.

GlycoMimetics Inc., down $6.33 to $2.80.

A potential sickle-cell disease drug being developed by the biotechnology company and Pfizer failed in a key study.

Allakos Inc., up $34.26 to $65.26.

The company gave investors a positive development update on treatment for a rare stomach inflammation disease.