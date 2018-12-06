UEFA signs Visa as women's soccer sponsor through 2025

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has signed Visa as a sponsor of women's soccer through 2025, giving the European body deals with three payment corporations.

UEFA says the seven-year partnership was possible by "the unbundling by UEFA of sponsorship rights from the men's game."

It means UEFA has three rivals in the payments market — Visa, Mastercard and Alipay — as sponsors.

Mastercard is a top-tier sponsor of the Champions League, and Alipay signed an eight-year, 200 million euro ($230 million) deal last month for the next two European Championships and the Nations League.

UEFA says Visa will support the European Championship, Women's Champions League and grassroots soccer.

