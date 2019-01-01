https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/business/article/UPS-AND-DOWNS-13500935.php
UPS AND DOWNS
|NEW
|YORK
|(AP)
|—The
|following
|list
|shows
|the
|Nasdaq stocks that
|have
|gone
|up
|the
|most
|and down the most based on percent of change
|for 2018.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year's closing price and this year's closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
|Name
|PE High
|Low
|Last
|Chg.
|Pct.
|1
|NF EngySav
|25.00
|.86 15.73 +14.76 +1521.6
|2
|TandmDiab rs
|52.55
|2.14 37.97 +35.61 +1508.9
|3
|NII Hldgs n
|8.51
|.38
|4.41 + 3.99 + 940.1
|4
|TurtleBeac rs
|34.50
|1.64 14.27 +12.46 + 687.5
|5
|ProQR Thera
|24.00
|2.80 15.78 +12.56 + 389.3
|6
|CentricBrn rs
|6.89
|.83
|3.43 + 2.48 + 261.1
|7
|OasmiaPhm n
|5.70
|.85
|3.03 + 2.15 + 243.8
|8
|CareDx h
|30.80
|4.92 25.14 +17.80 + 242.5
|9
|AmarinCorp
|23.34
|2.35 13.61 + 9.60 + 239.4
|10
|ArrowhPhrm
|22.39
|3.57 12.42 + 8.74 + 237.5
|11
|ImprimisPhm
|6.50
|1.45
|5.69 + 3.99 + 234.7
|12
|Vericel
|18.87
|5.33 17.40 +11.95 + 219.3
|13
|Tilray n
|300.00 20.10 70.54 +48.15 + 215.1
|14
|AmSuprcond rs
|12.50 3.62 11.15 + 7.52 + 207.2
|15
|SharpSpring
|14.87
|4.10 12.63 + 8.23 + 186.8
|16
|MongoDB A n
|93.23 25.16 83.74 +54.06 + 182.1
|17
|Attunity
|23.85
|6.51 19.68 +12.70 + 181.9
|18
|PacBiosciCA
|7.84
|2.02
|7.40 + 4.76 + 180.3
|19
|Lifevantage rs
|15.50
|3.20 13.19 + 8.43 + 177.1
|20
|RF Indus
|12
|12.75
|2.46
|7.26 + 4.56 + 168.9
|21
|InseegoCorp
|4.49
|1.58
|4.15 + 2.54 + 157.8
|22
|TradeDsk A n
|161.50 40.70 116.06 +70.33 + 153.8
|23
|Catasys Inc n
|14.29
|3.65
|9.37 + 5.62 + 149.9
|24
|Okta Inc n
|75.49 25.13 63.80 +38.19 + 149.1
|25
|NewAgeBevg n
|9.99
|1.30
|5.20 + 3.03 + 139.6
|26
|AffimedNV
|7.35
|1.25
|3.11 + 1.81 + 139.2
|27
|AkersBios rs
|7.84
|1.01
|2.52 + 1.45 + 135.1
|28
|Etsy n
|70
|58.30 16.72 47.57 +27.12 + 132.6
|29
|MiratiThera
|65.35 17.15 42.42 +24.17 + 132.4
|30
|TabulaRasa n
|91.16 28.10 63.76 +35.71 + 127.3
|31
|XenonPharm
|15.92
|2.70
|6.31 + 3.49 + 123.4
|32
|Amedisys
|50 140.91 49.80 117.11 +64.40 + 122.2
|33
|ShotSpotter n
|66.14 14.00 31.18 +17.13 + 121.9
|34
|GluMobile
|8.42
|3.02
|8.07 + 4.43 + 121.7
|35
|eHealth Inc
|40.71 13.61 38.42 +21.05 + 121.2
|36
|RenewEnergy
|4
|32.52
|9.50 25.70 +13.90 + 117.8
|37
|SMTC Cp hg
|4.16
|1.80
|4.08 + 2.19 + 115.8
|38
|EvofemBiosc
|12.56
|1.79
|4.19 + 2.24 + 114.9
|39
|RaPhrma n
|19.80
|4.78 18.20 + 9.70 + 114.1
|40
|StrataSkin rs
|3.88
|1.09
|2.60 + 1.37 + 111.4
|41
|NuvectraCp
|25.17
|7.73 16.34 + 8.58 + 110.6
|42
|FateTherap
|17.98
|5.90 12.83 + 6.72 + 110.0
|43
|DexCom
|152.14 51.04 119.80 +62.41 + 108.7
|44
|CAS MedSys
|2.70
|.73
|1.60 +
|.83 + 107.8
|45
|ACM Resrch n
|52 15.60
|4.74 10.88 + 5.63 + 107.2
|46
|StaarSurg
|54.00 13.60 31.91 +16.41 + 105.9
|47
|PTC Thera
|52.95 16.38 34.32 +17.64 + 105.8
|48
|Crocs
|29.80 11.65 25.98 +13.34 + 105.5
|49
|RiceBranTc
|3.58
|1.30
|3.00 + 1.52 + 102.7
|50
|ATA Inc
|3.37
|.40
|.92 +
|.47 + 102.6
|DOWNS
|Name
|PE High
|Low
|Last
|Chg.
|Pct.
|1
|HeliosMath rs
|2662.50 .01
|.02—1577.48 — 100.0
|2
|Neovasc grs
|72.50
|.43
|.60 —59.40 —
|99.0
|3
|Inpixon Cp rs
|657.60
|2.62
|3.19—248.81 —
|98.7
|4
|AytuBioSc rs
|85.20
|.68
|.79 —43.81 —
|98.2
|5
|ChinaIntNat n
|47.98
|.64
|.92 —41.03 —
|97.8
|6
|VitalTherap
|9.75
|.15
|.19 — 5.76 —
|96.9
|7
|AscentCapGp
|12.23
|.25
|.39 —11.10 —
|96.6
|8
|EdgeThera h
|17.77
|.28
|.32 — 9.05 —
|96.6
|9
|Avinger nrs
|9.76
|.18
|.30 — 6.98 —
|95.9
|10
|Biocept rs
|24.60
|.66
|.86 —19.96 —
|95.9
|11
|SAExplorat rs
|73.80
|1.85
|1.87 —42.13 —
|95.8
|12
|Histogenics h
|3.35
|.08
|.09 — 1.96 —
|95.7
|13
|OhrPharma h
|2.18
|.08
|.09 — 1.77 —
|95.4
|14
|Aradigm h
|7.20
|.29
|.32 — 6.38 —
|95.2
|15
|Melinta rs
|17.25
|.64
|.79 —15.01 —
|95.0
|16
|SynergyPhrm
|2.80
|.07
|.11 — 2.12 —
|94.9
|17
|DropCar hrs
|6.28
|.20
|.21 — 3.87 —
|94.9
|18
|MagneGas rs
|5.55
|.13
|.25 — 4.55 —
|94.9
|19
|Eco-StimEn h
|1.45
|.05
|.07 — 1.20 —
|94.8
|20
|RiotBlock
|28.70
|1.29
|1.51 —26.89 —
|94.7
|21
|SiNtx Tech
|4.12
|.16
|.18 — 3.09 —
|94.5
|22
|AmeriHldg n
|13.50
|.15
|.17 — 2.93 —
|94.4
|23
|Phio Phrm rs
|6.76
|.27
|.33 — 5.23 —
|94.1
|24
|GTx Inc rs
|25.60
|.74
|.78 —11.93 —
|93.9
|25
|Adomani n
|5.14
|.16
|.27 — 4.13 —
|93.8
|26
|TonixPh hrs
|51.10
|1.70
|2.20 —32.30 —
|93.6
|27
|OneHorizn rs
|3.03
|.07
|.09 — 1.31 —
|93.6
|28
|IconixBrand
|2.06
|.07
|.08 — 1.21 —
|93.5
|29
|Advaxis
|3.30
|.18
|.19 — 2.65 —
|93.3
|30
|IFresh n
|18.00
|.80
|.87 —12.12 —
|93.3
|31
|CelldexThera
|3.08
|.18
|.20 — 2.64 —
|93.0
|32
|RegulusT hrs
|17.28
|.80
|.93 —11.55 —
|92.5
|33
|LM FdgAm rs
|25.70
|1.00
|1.18 —14.62 —
|92.5
|34
|InVivoThera rs
|24.75 1.36
|1.51 —17.74 —
|92.2
|35
|Presbia h
|5.50
|.28
|.30 — 3.48 —
|92.1
|36
|AileronTher n
|11.00
|.52
|.84 — 9.70 —
|92.0
|37
|AcetoCorp
|11.98
|.79
|.84 — 9.49 —
|91.9
|38
|UltraPetro n
|9.54
|.56
|.76 — 8.30 —
|91.6
|39
|MaraPatn hrs
|5.06
|.36
|.36 — 3.74 —
|91.2
|40
|Moxian Inc n
|3.95
|.30
|.34 — 3.51 —
|91.1
|41
|CescaThera h
|3.92
|.21
|.27 — 2.73 —
|91.1
|42
|WheelerRE rs
|10.24
|.72
|.89 — 9.09 —
|91.1
|43
|AchveLfeSc rs
|32.00
|1.05
|1.21 —12.22 —
|91.0
|44
|OnconovaTh rs
|39.98 1.69
|2.11 —20.39 —
|90.6
|45
|SSLJ.com hn
|5.75
|.25
|.33 — 3.18 —
|90.6
|46
|FlexPharma n
|8.98
|.26
|.33 — 3.16 —
|90.5
|47
|RestorRobtcs n
|8.20
|.35
|.44 — 4.16 —
|90.5
|48
|Bridgeline rs
|3.75
|.22
|.23 — 2.20 —
|90.5
|49
|CytoriTher rs
|5.40
|.25
|.29 — 2.73 —
|90.4
|50
|TDH Holdg n
|6.28
|.44
|.55 — 5.09 —
|90.2
|—————————
View Comments