NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
gone up the most and down the most based on
percent of change for 2018.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year's closing price and this year's closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
Name PE High Low Last Chg. Pct.
1 NordicAOffsh 4.80 .42 2.95 + 2.53 + 602.4
2 Diebold 12 11.57 2.42 11.07 + 8.58 + 344.6
3 AmiraNatFds 1.85 .41 1.69 + 1.27 + 302.4
4 Flotek Inds 3.48 1.04 3.24 + 2.15 + 197.2
5 ION Geophy rs 17.46 5.12 14.44 + 9.26 + 178.8
6 NaviosM pfG 8.60 3.05 8.50 + 5.41 + 175.1
7 Pier 1 1.55 .30 .76 + .46 + 149.7
8 Ferrellgas 1.87 .54 1.31 + .78 + 144.9
9 Telaria n 6.80 2.70 6.34 + 3.61 + 132.2
10 Invitae n 25.76 10.27 23.42 +12.36 + 111.8
11 NaviosMH pfH 6.84 2.95 6.20 + 3.23 + 108.8
12 Sea Ltd n 25.14 10.68 23.52 +12.20 + 107.8
13 EveriHldgs 10.69 4.92 10.52 + 5.37 + 104.3
14 YETI Hldg n 49 34.43 14.58 30.25 +15.41 + 103.8
15 CgpVelLongCr 18.33 8.07 18.08 + 9.18 + 103.1
16 USCF Oil n 33.37 14.77 32.96 +16.66 + 102.2
17 PyxusIntl 32.69 11.30 23.89 +12.03 + 101.4
18 UBS 3xLngCrd 17.48 7.82 17.26 + 8.67 + 100.9
19 ProSh Crde n 27.34 12.19 26.97 +13.50 + 100.2
20 SnapInc A n 11.67 5.35 11.02 + 5.51 + 100.0
21 KeyEngySvc 6.42 1.59 4.06 + 1.99 + 96.1
22 Invacare 10.49 4.15 8.37 + 4.07 + 94.7
23 NaviosMAc rs 8.62 3.20 6.30 + 3.05 + 93.8
24 AvonProd 29 3.41 1.46 2.94 + 1.42 + 93.4
25 Luxoft 36 58.99 29.73 58.71 +28.29 + 93.0
26 SelEngSvc n 12.09 6.06 12.02 + 5.70 + 90.2
27 SiderurgNac 4.60 2.24 4.11 + 1.92 + 87.7
28 ContainerStore 18 8.96 4.69 8.80 + 4.03 + 84.5
29 500.com 12 15.88 7.30 13.96 + 6.38 + 84.2
30 ProPetroHld n 23.32 11.78 22.54 +10.22 + 83.0
31 AuroraCann n 10.32 4.83 9.06 + 4.10 + 82.7
32 DrxBioBull rs 66.67 30.47 59.88 +27.02 + 82.2
33 JinkoSolar 14 21.80 9.52 18.00 + 8.11 + 82.0
34 Huya Inc n 30.00 15.12 28.13 +12.65 + 81.7
35 VersumMat 50.47 25.94 50.31 +22.59 + 81.5
36 InnovIndPr n 93.24 44.40 81.69 +36.30 + 80.0
37 StoneMor 4.23 2.01 3.77 + 1.67 + 79.5
38 Avalara n 56.80 30.67 55.79 +24.64 + 79.1
39 Transalta g 7.48 4.06 7.34 + 3.22 + 78.2
40 Carvana A n 59.78 28.77 58.06 +25.35 + 77.5
41 PermianvRoy 9 3.55 1.88 3.33 + 1.45 + 77.1
42 Griffon Cp 19 19.19 10.19 18.48 + 8.03 + 76.8
43 Coty 11.52 6.29 11.50 + 4.94 + 75.3
44 BootBarn 14 29.78 16.24 29.44 +12.41 + 72.9
45 CastlightHlth 4.15 2.07 3.75 + 1.58 + 72.8
46 Nabors 3.72 1.90 3.44 + 1.44 + 72.0
47 AmMidstream 5.17 2.91 5.17 + 2.14 + 70.6
48 US Silica 17.64 9.79 17.36 + 7.18 + 70.5
49 TurnPtBrnd n 50.07 26.39 46.09 +18.87 + 69.3
50 TenetHlthcre 30.84 16.77 28.84 +11.70 + 68.3
DOWNS
Name PE High Low Last Chg. Pct.
1 EP Energy 1.09 .24 .26 — .44 — 62.9
2 USCF ShrtOil 13.72 5.14 5.24 — 7.28 — 58.1
3 CgpVelInvCrd 17.51 6.60 6.70 — 9.24 — 58.0
4 ArloTech n 10 10.50 3.37 4.13 — 5.63 — 57.7
5 UBS 3xInvCrd 19.00 7.28 7.37 — 9.95 — 57.4
6 DiplomatPhm 14.53 5.16 5.81 — 7.65 — 56.8
7 BristowGrp 4.88 .96 1.11 — 1.32 — 54.3
8 QuorumHl n 3.73 1.26 1.40 — 1.49 — 51.6
9 SeadrillPtrs 2.06 .76 .86 — .87 — 50.5
10 DirSOXBear rs 15.14 5.90 6.57 — 6.62 — 50.2
11 Nautilus 8 11.83 5.31 5.56 — 5.34 — 49.0
12 DirxNGBear rs 57.04 26.71 28.24 —24.90 — 46.9
13 AmRenlAs n 14.11 5.81 6.14 — 5.38 — 46.7
14 PwSCrudeDS 106.68 52.90 54.15 —46.82 — 46.4
15 DrxSPOGBr rs 19.34 9.09 9.71 — 7.88 — 44.8
16 TailoredBrnds 5 15.19 7.62 7.84 — 5.80 — 42.5
17 PrUShtCrude s 31.14 16.70 16.88 —12.40 — 42.3
18 MaidenH pfC 10.24 4.35 4.88 — 3.53 — 42.0
19 VelLngVSTX n 12.66 6.86 7.31 — 5.19 — 41.5
20 CapSenLiv 8.25 3.82 3.99 — 2.81 — 41.3
21 UnionAcqu un 10.90 6.45 6.45 — 4.30 — 40.0
22 MaidenHld pfD 10.30 4.43 4.98 — 3.21 — 39.2
23 CellcomIsrael 4 5.97 3.55 3.60 — 2.28 — 38.8
24 PrSVixST rs 40.15 23.13 24.02 —14.59 — 37.8
25 iPt ShTmFut n 48.80 28.12 29.26 —17.73 — 37.7
26 DrxREBear 11.91 6.79 6.90 — 4.05 — 37.0
27 EvolentHlth n 21.73 12.09 12.58 — 7.37 — 36.9
28 BitautoHld 8 23.66 14.90 15.92 — 8.85 — 35.7
29 ProShtR2K rs 41.68 23.05 25.49 —14.07 — 35.6
30 DirxSCBear rs 16.05 8.88 9.85 — 5.37 — 35.3
31 OwensMinor 3 8.22 4.01 4.10 — 2.23 — 35.2
32 ProUPShMdC 14.24 8.21 8.74 — 4.64 — 34.7
33 DrxMCBear rs 18.70 10.80 11.51 — 6.06 — 34.5
34 SpectrumBds 5 58.35 46.10 54.78 —27.33 — 33.3
35 DynagasLNG 4.45 2.16 2.25 — 1.12 — 33.2
36 CSS Inds 11.49 5.77 5.99 — 2.98 — 33.2
37 DirS&PBear s 33.24 20.33 20.86 — 9.93 — 32.3
38 ProUltShtTch 15.98 9.54 10.01 — 4.72 — 32.0
39 OrionGrpHoldg 5.35 2.90 2.92 — 1.37 — 31.9
40 ObsidianEn g .55 .28 .28 — .13 — 31.8
41 Eventbrite n 32.86 19.04 19.17 — 8.64 — 31.1
42 MaidenH prA 11.80 5.21 6.40 — 2.85 — 30.8
43 ScorpBulk rs 6.48 3.57 3.84 — 1.69 — 30.6
44 ProUShtIndl 21.05 13.85 14.05 — 6.16 — 30.5
45 DxFinBear rs 14.31 8.80 9.45 — 4.12 — 30.4
46 GpoSuprviell n 11.62 5.78 6.08 — 2.60 — 30.0
47 DrxRegBkB rs 47.33 25.00 33.51 —14.16 — 29.7
48 VistaOutdoor n 12.29 7.78 8.01 — 3.34 — 29.4
49 ProUPhD30 rs 20.89 13.20 13.63 — 5.57 — 29.0
50 USANA Hlth s 18 119.37 83.00 83.87 —33.86 — 28.8
